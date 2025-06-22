Vantage Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $58.67 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.