Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $12.03 Million Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in RTX were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

RTX opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.