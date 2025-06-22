Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Price Hits $101,330.40 on Top Exchanges

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lombard Staked BTC has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $1.98 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $101,330.40 or 1.00276531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lombard Staked BTC Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 15,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance.

Buying and Selling Lombard Staked BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 15,599.68619886. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 102,640.30230251 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,153,681.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

