WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

