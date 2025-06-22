Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Invests $451,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 270,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.