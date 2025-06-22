WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 469 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $5,124,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

