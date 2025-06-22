Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.47 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

