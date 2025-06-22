Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

