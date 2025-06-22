iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Veridan Wealth LLC

Veridan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

