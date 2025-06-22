Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.0% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IWM stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

