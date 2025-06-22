Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $94.76 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

