Tribe (TRIBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $194.38 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $194.38 million and approximately $113.99 thousand worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,667.46 or 1.01232875 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.97 or 1.01168017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,425,158 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

