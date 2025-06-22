Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $61.46 million and $6.05 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00002721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00015731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 115,188,102 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 115,188,101.74069733. The last known price of Bancor is 0.55222121 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $4,624,860.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.