My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches One Day Volume of $72.75 Thousand

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $815.42 thousand and $72.75 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000656 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,365,433 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

