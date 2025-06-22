RAMP Price Tops $0.0391 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $39.13 million and $1.08 thousand worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,667.46 or 1.01232875 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.97 or 1.01168017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

