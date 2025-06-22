Consolidated Investment Group LLC Sells 6,775 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

