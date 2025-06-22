Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $266,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $283.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average is $281.56. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh acquired 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

