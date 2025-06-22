The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

