Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $87.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

