Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,679 shares of company stock worth $7,865,706 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kroger stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

