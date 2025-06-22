Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Lessened by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after buying an additional 1,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $162.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average is $201.64.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

