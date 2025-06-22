Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $377,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $273.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.17 and a 200 day moving average of $255.51. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,729.10. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.