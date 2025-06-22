Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 156.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.85. The company has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

