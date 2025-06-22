Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $5.25 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 150,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 174,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $231.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.72. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

