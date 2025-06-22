Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $363,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $780.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

