Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $168,790,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $142,185,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $124.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.14. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

