Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cigna Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cigna Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CI stock opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.63. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

