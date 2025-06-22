6,731 Shares in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $839,574,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018,438 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

CVS Health stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

