Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $509.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.38.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

