Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 118,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 71,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

