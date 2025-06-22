Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $269.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

