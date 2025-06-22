Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $165,000 Stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

CRWD opened at $476.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.83.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,748 shares of company stock worth $89,478,971. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

