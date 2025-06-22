iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.7% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IYW opened at $164.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

