Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 53,766 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

American Express Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE AXP opened at $298.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.68. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

