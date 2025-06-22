Ardor Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.48 million and $6.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00016094 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00001848 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00003635 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00000939 BTC.
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
