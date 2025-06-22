The Root Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.80 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. The Root Network has a market cap of $10.45 million and $2.80 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,135.73 or 1.01447541 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.96 or 1.00913129 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,277,109,647 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is therootnetwork.komi.io. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 2,277,109,647 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.00485141 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,384,115.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars.

