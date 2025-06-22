Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $3.40 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Shares of DE opened at $520.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.13 and its 200-day moving average is $470.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

