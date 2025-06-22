Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $52,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.96 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

