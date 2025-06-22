Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $151.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

