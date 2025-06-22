Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 297 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $289.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.02. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.