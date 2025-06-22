JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

