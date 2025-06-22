Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $678,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

