Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 743 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $403.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.