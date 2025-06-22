USDB Self Reported Market Cap Tops $79.42 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. USDB has a market capitalization of $79.42 million and approximately $595.05 thousand worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101,556.59 or 1.00500369 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.96 or 0.99556654 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 79,218,404 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 79,245,884.30768865. The last known price of USDB is 0.99688393 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $378,030.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

