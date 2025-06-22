Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 1,984 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

