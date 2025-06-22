Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

