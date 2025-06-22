Kennedy Investment Group Sells 169 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kennedy Investment Group cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of Kennedy Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.70. The firm has a market cap of $327.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

