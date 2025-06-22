Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Position Trimmed by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Linde by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.40.

Linde Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $455.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.10.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

