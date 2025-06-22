Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $975,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $324.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.96, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.