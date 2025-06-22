3,277 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $324.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

